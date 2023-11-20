NLR police arrest man on gun count

North Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday on a felony charge of theft for receiving a gun and fleeing arrest.

Christian Deontae West, 18, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. at 1700 Nona St.

Police responded to a call from 1617 W. 16th St. about three Black males with guns causing a disturbance.

One officer reported that he was with one suspect and the other two were walking in the 1700 block of Nona Street.

When another officer arrived at the area, West and the third suspect ran.

Before the officer apprehended him, West threw a gun, a Glock 9mm that was reported stolen out of North Little Rock.