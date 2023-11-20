Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 20, 1923

Declaring that the sale of whiskey in North Little Rock should cease, Judge Jack Weems in Municipal Court yesterday morning started a new war against bootleggers. Twenty-five cases of whiskey were disposed of as of 8 o'clock this morning. Fines collected during the day totaled $445. R. A. Morley, who was arrested Saturday night on charges of reckless driving and transporting whiskey, was fined $10 and $100 respectively and warned not to be caught again.

50 years ago

Nov. 20, 1973

The administration of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock contends that history professor Dr. Grant Cooper has been guilty of professional infractions including "lack of growth and development" and "questionable grading procedures," and that his recent notice of nonreappointment had nothing to do with his communistic political philosophy and teaching. These and other formal reasons for professor Cooper's scheduled dismissal were given in a letter from the head of the UALR history department and an accompanying list that Dr. Cooper received last week and made public at a news conference on the campus Monday.

25 years ago

Nov. 20, 1998

The state Highway Commission tentatively awarded contracts Tuesday for projects on two major stretches of interstate highways. Both were among 28 projects in which the commission received tentative low bids worth $72.7 million. The largest projects were the interstate contracts. Jones Brothers Inc. of Mount Juliet, Tenn., tentatively won the contract to relocate a portion of U.S. 71 between Texarkana and Fouk. Its bid was $14.8 million, which was the lowest of nine submitted. Another Tennessee firm, APAC-Tennessee Inc. of Memphis, was the apparent low bidder on a contract to replace bridges and reconstruct seven miles of Interstate 40 near Brinkley. The company beat out three other contractors with a bid of $14.2 million.

10 years ago

Nov. 20, 2013

CONWAY-- Conway police arrested a 31-year-old Morrilton man Tuesday after an investigation into a credit union robbery, according to authorities. Demitris Maple faces charges of aggravated robbery, police said. The robbery took place about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Arkansas Federal Credit Union at 220 Skyline Drive in Conway. The robber "went into the bank with a note demanding money and displayed a gun," Conway police spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said in a news release. "The teller complied and the man left the bank." The robber then drove off in a gold, 1980s-model Chevrolet Caprice, witnesses told police. Detectives identified Maple as the man seen in a bank surveillance video, police said. Conway detectives went to Morrilton to question Maple on Tuesday. They got into a car chase with Maple in Conway County, stopping him in bordering Pope County, Woodruff said in the news release. Maple was in the Faulkner County jail on Tuesday evening. Woodruff said no one was hurt in the robbery or chase. No shots were exchanged during the chase, she added.