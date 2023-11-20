Sanders amends emergency declaration, provides additional $1 million for use in seven counties

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday she has amended July emergency declarations in order to send an additional $1 million to seven counties.

Sanders amended declarations from July 14 and July 27 to send the supplemental disaster relief to Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope and Pulaski counties for continued rebuilding from storms that hit those areas June 25.

The $1 million will come from the Governor’s Response and Recovery Fund under the Individual Assistance Program. The money is to be used at the “discretion of the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray both program and administrative costs,” according to a news release.

The storms killed two people and injured another, and included winds between 60 and 80 miles an hour. Power was knocked out for more than 147,000 across the state, including 55,115 customers in Pulaski County and 13,413 customers in Faulkner County.

The deaths and injury occurred when winds knocked a tree onto a home in Carlisle, which is located in Lonoke County.



