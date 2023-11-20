Springdale man held on $500,000 bond in connection with Pea Ridge home invasion

BENTONVILLE -- A judge on Monday ordered a Springdale man held on a $500,000 cash-only bond on charges he forced his way into a Pea Ridge home and confronted a mother and her daughter with a weapon.

Malaquias Abelino-Victorino, 38, was arrested last week in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property, two counts of terroristic threatening, interference with emergency communications and criminal mischief.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green presided over a bond hearing Monday for Abelino-Victorino. The judge found there was probable cause to hold Abelino-Victorino on the charges.

Abelino-Victorino told the judge through an interpreter there is no proof against him.

"Why are they saying it's me?" he said. "It could have been another person."

The judge once again told him she read the affidavit and found probable cause existed to hold him on the charge.

"Yes, but nobody has proven anything," Abelino-Victorino said.

Brooke Bonnett, deputy prosecutor, recommended a $500,000 cash bond for Abelino-Victorino.

She told the judge Abelino-Victorino forcibly entered the home of someone he knew and took a cellphone from a woman. Abelino-Victorino demanded the presence of the woman's daughter and presented a weapon, Bonnett said.

Bonnett said the girl was able to run out the front door and went to a neighbor's home for help.

Abelino-Victorino fled the home and left zip ties near the window he broke into to get in the house, Bonnett said.

She said police found other items near the house belonging to Abelino-Victorino, including items that could be used to conceal his identity or appearance.

Duct tape, more zip ties, black gloves, several items of sexual nature and the woman's phone were found near the home, Bonnett said.

Bonnett said police have not been able to confirm Abelino-Victorino's identity because he provided different dates of his birth.

She described him as flight risk.

The judge set the bond at $500,000 cash only.

Abelino-Victorino's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Dec. 18 in Green's court.



