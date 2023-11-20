Suspected driver in Rogers shooting held on $1 million bond

BENTONVILLE -- Bail was set at $1 million Friday for a Springdale man accused of being the driver while his passenger shot at a vehicle with four youths inside.

Nethanel Morales, 19, was arrested Thursday in connection with four counts of attempted capital murder, battery and 12 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

The man accused of being the shooter, Jordan Rascon-Montanez, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the same charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

The two were arrested in connection with a Monday shooting that resulted in a boy being transported to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Rascon-Montanez, 19, is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Gabriel Stultz, deputy prosecutor, requested the same bond amount for Morales.

Stultz said law enforcement and prosecutors believe the driver has the same culpability as the shooter. Stultz said Morales continued pursuing the other vehicle even after the first two shots were fired.

One police officer said it looked as if Morales was giving Rascon-Montanez the best position to fire at the fleeing vehicle.

Circuit Judge Brad Karren questioned Morales about whether he wanted an attorney appointed to represent him.

Morales said he did not know.

"Your honor, this is my first time being in jail," he said.

He told the judge he has worked for a car repair shop for almost a year and made $700 per month. Morales said his parents, along with his brothers and sister, live in Northwest Arkansas.

The judge found probable cause exists to hold Morales in custody on the charges. He set bond at $1 million.

Karren appointed the Benton County public defender's office to represent Morales.

Rogers police received a call at 8:54 p.m. Monday about a shooting along South Dixieland Road and at 3003 W. Oak St. A minor was shot in the incident, according to the affidavit.

Detectives said at 8:39 p.m. Monday, some youths arrived at the Kum & Go gas station at 1701 W. New Hope Road to purchase THC cartridges from a person on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

The youths were in a 1995 Toyota Tacoma and backed into a parking space at the northeast corner of the building and someone in a Honda Pilot arrived and parked, according to the affidavit.

One of the youths went to the passenger side of the Honda Pilot and grabbed a bag of the cartridges from the passenger before jumping back into the Tacoma and the group sped out of the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

There were four people in the fleeing vehicle on South Dixieland Road. Police believe two shots were fired at the Tacoma. Detectives later found two shell casings in the area, according to the affidavit.

The Tacoma then went to the Rogers Fire Department Training Center at 3003 W. Oak St. and turned around, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that police were told the passenger of the Honda Pilot, who was identified as Rascon-Montanez, was hanging out the window firing a gun as the Tacoma passed.

The youths in the Tacoma stopped at 2009 S. Promenade Blvd. at a dispatcher's direction so police officers could render aid to the wounded boy, according to the affidavit.

The boy had a gunshot wound to his left arm and a bullet fragment had gone into his torso, stopping at his ribs just short of his lung, the affidavit states.

Police also obtained video of Rascon-Montanez and Morales leaving a residence before and after the shooting, according to court documents.

Detectives were told Rascon-Montanez advertises drugs on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

The arraignments for Morales and Rascon-Montanez are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18.