Teen killed, three other victims injured in West 12th Street shooting in Little Rock

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot and three others were injured in a shooting Saturday night, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 7101 West 12th street just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a news release from the police department said Sunday afternoon. The West Park executive building is listed at the same address online.

Marcus Marbley, 17, of Little Rock was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the release said.

Police then discovered the crime scene on the fourth floor of the office building, the release said.

Three other victims– a 15-year-old boy and two men, 25 and 33, were taken to a local hospital in private cars, the release said.

“We’ve been told that all three are expected to survive,” Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Monday afternoon.

Marbley’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.