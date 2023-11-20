Traffic stops result in four drug arrests

On Saturday, the Arkansas State Police announced a series of actions it took in the last week that removed 178 pounds of illegal marijuana from the streets, including a bust that resulted in the collection of 100 pounds at once.

Aboubacar Diallo, 29, of Houston, Texas, was arrested after a routine traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Friday on Interstate 40 near mile marker 169.

The trooper making the stop smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found four large duffle bags containing 100 pounds of illegal black-market marijuana.

Diallo also had six stolen driver's licenses and matching credit cards, which were returned to their owners.

Diallo was charged with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drug Paraphernalia and theft by receiving.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, James Revels, 34, was arrested by state police after a routine traffic stop near the 178-mile marker on I-40 East.

Police involvement, which began as stopping Revels for failure to maintain lanes, resulted in the seizure of approximately 79 pounds of illegal marijuana with an estimated street value of $158,00o, according to the state police.

A third routine traffic stop Monday night resulted in the arrest of Heng Chhay, 49, and Hunter Prophet, 26.

They were found with eight pounds of illegal marijuana with an estimated street value of $16,000 and more than $7,000 in cash.

State police also announced it had made an arrest of an unnamed suspect after they accused of shooting at a semitruck Wednesday on I-40 East near mile marker 233.

Around 2:30 p.m., the driver of a semitruck reported that a person inside a maroon Dodge truck had shot at him while traveling down the interstate.

The driver was able to relay the suspect's vehicle and license plate information to troopers, who later made a successful stop of the truck with the help of the St. Francis County sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken to state police headquarters for questioning.