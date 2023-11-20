Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 2-15 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Nov. 2
Hugues Maillard Alvena, 30, and Rose Mitha Victor, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Anthony Caldera, 25, Lowell, and Mollie Rebecca Ownbey, 25, Springdale
Lionzo Chay Mejia, 33, and Angelina Toribo Jacobo, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Juan Miguel De La Cruz Diaz, 32, Springdale, and Alicia May Martinez, 42, Rogers
Robert Ruben Flores, 69, and Dana Renee Fairchild, 59, both of Catoosa, Okla.
Kenneath Wayne Harp, 59, and Felisha Dawn Patton, 59, both of Springdale
Calvin Lee Kiser, Jr., 33, and Kimberly Lydell Thomas, 34, both of Fayetteville
Sumner McGwire Mackey, 24, Springdale, and Shaylor Grace Whitham, 22, Louisburg, Kan.
Wynn Oliver Novak, 37, and Samar Bashar Qedan, 35, both of Fayetteville
Michael Anthony Tortorello, 32, Farmington, and Victoria Elaine Farris, 25, Prairie Grove
Natthaphat Watthanaphuti, 26, and Caitlyn Danielle Horton, 25, both of Farmington
Seth Paul Williams, 23, and Naomi Ruth McDaniel, 18, both of Lincoln
Cody Jerimiah Workman, 33, and Sara Katherine Orlowski, 31, both of Springdale
Andrew Keith Wright, 27, and Courtney Elise Smith, 26, both of Dallas
Nov. 3
Benjamin Thomas Scott Burk, 32, and Shelby Marie Upshaw, 32, both of Huntsville
Cory Mason Duncan, 24, and Haley Madison Lewis, 27, both of Fayetteville
Hunter Jake Holt, 27, and Ashley Marie Flowers, 26, both of Fayetteville
Zachary William Jones, 31, Fayetteville, and Sherri Leigh Mason-Fox, 32, Huntsville
Lucas Warren Robinson, 46, and Chrissy Lousie Tucker, 44, both of Fayetteville
Jovanny Valle, 25, and Guadalupe Ayala, 24, both of Springdale
Nov. 6
Blake William Adams, 23, and Carlee Erinne Tallman, 24, both of Springdale
Zachary Austin Benson, 24, and Kallii Italia Reyes, 22, both of West Fork
Jaden Ray Chambers, 25, and Allyson Rose Cavaness, 24, both of Springdale
William Scott Coleman, 26, and Leah Faye Lambert, 27, both of Fayetteville
Amable Casavant Courteau, 43, and Taylor Christian Patrick, 40, both of Fayetteville
Alexandro Dominguez, 26, and Jasmine Alondra Velazquez, 25, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Matthew Hultberg, 25, and Sydney Nicole Parham, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Ryan Keith Mauer, 32, and Christy Lee Orman, 36, both of West Fork
Santiago Vladimir Valle Valle, 24, and Yesica Emseralda Mancia Flores, 22, both of Springdale
Elmer Onil Vicen Flores, 31, and Noemy Diaz-Castro, 40, both of Springdale
Nov. 7
Ezequiel Balderas-Ferretiz, 31, and Olga Maria Cruz Fuentes, 29, both of Springdale
Daniel Baltierrez Nunez, 24, and Josefina Esmeralda Jimenez Henriquez, 24, both of Springdale
Samuel Bokswij, 57, and Eita Anitok, 61, both of Springdale
Peter Moises Jacobsen, 52, and Amy Dawn Holder, 48, both of Springdale
Panfilo Martinez-Diosdado, 47, and Adelfina Teresa Martinez Sanchez, 46, both of Springdale
Matthew Radoslaw Nowak-De La Rosa, 21, Little Rock, and Jasmine Rosa Snell, 20, Austin
Zebulon Cassis Vermillion, 25, and McKenzie Christine Selph, 24, both of West Fork
Nov. 8
Ryan James Gregory, 23, and Brittany Eileen Wood, 26, both of Springdale
Darlington Ehijie Imhanzuaria, 29, and Mirita Robbunnque Smiley, 36, both of Fayetteville
Luis Miguel Moran Osorio, 34, and Rosa Esmeralda Lemus Pacheco, 32, both of Springdale
Nov. 9
Joseph Donnell Betts, 38, and Lasheena Taurean Ali, 41, both of Farmington
Oscar Abraham Campos Sanchez, 30, and Jannine Rojas Mercado, 28, both of Springdale
Jaime Chavez-Espinosa, 27, and Anahi Lopez-Villagrana, 27, both of Fayetteville
John Michael Jones III, 36, and Alicia Marie Elledge, 39, both of Fayetteville
Manuel Rigoberto Mares, 27, Fort Smith, and Isabel Guadalupe Gomez, 24, Fayetteville
John Edwin Ousley III, 61, and Tammy Jo Pierce, 60, both of Lincoln
Luke Samuel Parisi, 22, and Madison Claire Johnson, 21, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Antonio Reina Gomez, 44, and Rebecca Raquel Fuentez, 48, both of Springdale
Eric Lee Rill, 46, and Amanda Lea Howard, 44, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Nov. 13
Brandy Bale, 25, and Dormina Riklon, 20, both of Pea Ridge
Dakota Lee Bates, 26, Farmington, and Vanessa Alexis Salto, 25, Fayetteville
Jonathan Monroe Beeks, 35, Prairie Grove, and Joellene Autumn Jones, 29, West Fork
Ryan Cole Blackford, 29, and Allison Leigh Primm, 26, both of Farmington
Jared Clay Bryant, 26, and Grace Anne Hartsfield, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Joshua Efrain Caballero Gonzalez, 31, and Deborah Rijos Vazquez, 24, both of Fayetteville
Robert Joe Kelley, 82, Tulsa, Okla., and Bethel Marie Spencer, 72, Fayetteville
Peter James McCollough, 44, and Ashley Danielle Evans, 28, both of Springdale
Theodore Francis McGill, 31, and Rosario Carolina Caldera-Diaz, 35, both of Fayetteville
Arash Peykanfar, 38, and Zahra Hossein Pour, 38, both of Fayetteville
Logan Alexander Robertson, 23, and Riley Renee Collins, 22, both of Fayetteville
Ricky Winston Sneed, 28, and Princess Salazar, 27, both of Prairie Grove
Samuel Chet Threlkeld, 27, and Tory Elizabeth Thompson, 32, both of Prairie Grove
Nov. 14
Brian Scott Beebe Jr., 31, and Christie Lynn Thomason, 33, both of Holden, Mo.
Zachary Thomas Brown, 24, and Leslie Stephanie Lopez, 24, both of Springdale
Sean Wesley Gray, 29, and Sarah Ann McGuire, 28, both of Lincoln
Eduardo Hernandez Serrano, 24, and Kimberly Carolina Andrade Cueto, 22, both of Springdale
Jose Guadalupe Santamaria Gutierrez, 26, and Thania Saucedo Araujo, 25, both of Springdale
Kamden Rayce Urban, 24, and Whitney Leigh Walker, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Nov. 15
Brent Mykali Hanna, 20, and Emily Corrinne Siple, 21, both of Claremore, Okla.
Oscar Hugo Muente Zuniga, 47, and Lara Elise Ruoss, 43, both of Fayetteville
Gage Wallace Simpson, 22, Austin, Texas, and Lydia Ruth Standage, 19, Fayetteville