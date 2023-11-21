1-vehicle accident kills NLR man, 24

A North Little Rock man was killed in a one-car accident Monday morning, according to a police report.

Chrishawn Sullivan, 24, was the victim of the crash that occurred around 8:30 a.m. at 5105 W. 65th St. in Little Rock.

The report said that Sullivan, in a 2023 Honda, was driving west when he struck a light pole in the center median head-on.

Sullivan was taken to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During a morning of ongoing rain, the investigating officer noted the road was wet.