JUCO All-American commits to Hogs

Junior college infielder/outfielder Kolton Reynolds has committed to Arkansas baseball for the 2024 class.

Reynolds, 6-1 and 215 pounds, of Crowder (Mo.) College played in 63 games and hit for a .399 average with 19 homes runs, 15 doubles, 3 triples and 79 RBI, scored 70 runs and had 10 stolen bases as a freshman.

The first-team NJCAA All-American visited Fayetteville on Nov. 17.

The chance to play for the Razorbacks was a dream come true for Reynolds.

“I chose Arkansas because I wanted to represent the state and I want fulfill my dream of putting on an Arkansas jersey since I was a little kid,” said Reynolds, whose long home run traveled 386 feet last season. “It was an easy decision and I’m from a small town 30 minutes away from Fayetteville, so I wanted to prove that you can come from anywhere.”

Reynolds was a standout at Huntsville prior to attending Crowder. As a high school senior he hit for a .484 average, 12 home runs and 37 RBI, and scored 44 runs. He had an on-base percentage of .657.