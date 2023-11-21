'24 guard from Georgia signs with UA women

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors added another member in the 2024 class with the signing of guard Jada Bates.

Bates, 6-3, of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, committed to the Razorbacks over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Miami, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Alabama-Birmingham, Clemson and St John’s.

She made an official visit to Fayetteville on Oct. 20-22. Bates was named to the South AAAAAAA All-State team as a junior. She scored 22 points in a 64-47 victory that advanced McEachern to the 7A semifinals in Georgia last season.

She inked with the Razorbacks during the early signing period of Nov. 8-15, but she wanted to wait to announce her signing until today.

Bates joins guard Phoenix Stotijn, 5-9, of Haarlem, Netherlands, in the Razorbacks’ 2024 class.