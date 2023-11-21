49ers vs. Seahawks Thanksgiving Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 49ers are back to their winning ways and the Seahawks are in a slump ahead of a primetime NFC West clash on Thanksgiving.

San Francisco (7–3) improved to 2–0 since its bye with a victory over the Buccaneers last Sunday. On the other hand, Seattle (6–4) just dropped its second game in three weeks on the road against the Rams and has lost its last three to the 49ers.

The Seahawks are back at Lumen Field, where theyre 4–1 on the year, but San Francisco is a 6.5-point favorite in Seattle with Geno Smith (elbow) currently questionable. The over/under is set at 43.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: 49ers (-333) | Seahawks (+245)

Spread: SF -6.5 (-110) | SEA +6.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 — Over (-125) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

49ers vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Under 42.5 (+100)

Brock Purdy and the 49ers look to win their third straight game by defeating their NFC West rivals. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco and Seattle Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The 49ers are 3–2–1 all-time on Thanksgiving and the Seahawks are 2–2.

Christian McCaffreys 825 rushing yards leads the NFL by a wide margin. He broke 100 both times he played Seattle last season.

San Franciscos 14 interceptions are the most in the league and contribute to its +10 turnover differential.

San Francisco is back in the drivers seat in the NFC West and is starting to look like the buzzsaw that started the season 5–0 rather than the team that lost three straight to end October. Brock Purdy had a perfect passer rating in Sundays 27–14 triumph over Tampa Bay and he threw touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers vaunted defense also forced two turnovers and bottled up the Bucs rushing attack. San Francisco, which allowed 24 points per game during its three-game skid, has surrendered just 17 since and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks unit is holding opponents to just 15.7 points on average, the best mark in the NFL.

Some of Smiths worst games last season were against the 49ers, who beat Seattle 27–7 and 21–13 in the regular season and 41–23 in the playoffs. And it certainly doesnt help that hes banged up with such a quick turnaround time before facing one of the leagues best defenses.

Smith left the 17–16 loss to the Rams early after a hit from Aaron Donald. He returned to lead the would-be game-winning drive but Jason Meyers missed a 55-yard field goal in the games final seconds, a brutal blow considering the difficulty of the Seahawks upcoming schedule: 49ers, at Cowboys, at 49ers, Eagles.

Seattle is also expected to be without its leading rusher Kenneth Walker III (oblique) against one of the leagues top run defenses. Once Walker went down, Zach Charbonnet became more involved but the rookie was inefficient despite seeing a season-high 21 touches.

Smith is one game removed from a career-best 369 passing yards against the Commanders and hell have to tap into that on Thanksgiving to keep pace with San Francisco, which just lost All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga for the year.

The 49ers are the NFLs most efficient offense and they should have no issue moving the ball against a Seahawks defense that gave up 37 points and almost 300 rushing yards to the Ravens just a few weeks ago. With Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams back in the lineup, Kyle Shanahans offense is as potent as ever.

San Francisco is just 2–3 against the spread on the road this year with two outright losses and 6.5 points is a lot to cover in an environment like Lumen Field, which is why the under is the play here. It hit in both regular-season meetings last season and is a combined 6–3–1 for these two teams over their last five games. Plus, with Walker out and Smith not at full strength, points will be tough to come by for the Seahawks against the NFLs stingiest defense.