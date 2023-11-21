Community Briefs Nov. 21, 2023

Compassionate Friends set lighting event

The Desha County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends invites the community to join with them in the 27th annual Worldwide Candle Lighting Remembrance at 6 p.m Dec. 10 at the Dumas Community Center in Dumas.

The worldwide event is held annually the second Sunday in December. It unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of children who died, but will never be forgotten, according to a news release.

A short program will include greetings, readings, poems, music and a candle-lighting ceremony. At 7 p.m., everyone will light candles in memory of children gone too soon, that their light will always shine, according to the release.

A reception will follow the ceremony. The event is free to attend. Those who would like to have their child's name placed on the memorial roll, or picture placed on the memorial display may contact Compassionate Friends.

Desha County Compassionate Friends is part of a national nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship, understanding, and hope to bereaved survivors grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by Dec. 4. For details, text or call (870) 866-6985, (972) 365-1930, or (870) 377-4299. Brenda Norman is the event planner.

Ivy Center slates sessions

The Ivy Center for Education will sponsor upcoming events.

GIRL/GUY TALK

The Ivy Center will present Girl/Guy Talk for 7th-12th graders at the Generator, 435 S. Main St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

The presenters will be the women from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Alpha Rho Chapter, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the Delta Sigma Lambda Graduate Chapter.

Discussions are aimed to help better prepare youth for college and for a successful life. Prizes will be available. Students and parents who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom with ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061.

ACT BOOT CAMPS

The Ivy Center will present four ACT Boot Camps for 7th-12th graders on Zoom only. The facilitators are Charity Smith-Allen and team from Fetterman & Associates. Students may ask questions to get a better understanding of each subject covered on the ACT.

The following sessions will be held:

English -- 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 29;

Math -- 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30;

Science -- 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6;

Reading -- 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

The Zoom ID is 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061.

Details: Ivy Center President Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or follow the center on social media.

Dollar General adds produce to PB store

Dollar General announces it recently remodeled its store at 713 N. University Drive in Pine Bluff and now offers produce in addition to the other categories, brands and products it normally has.

"At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor in Pine Bluff," said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development. "Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce in our Pine Bluff store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location."

Dollar General's produce section includes tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more, according to the release.

The company currently offers produce in more than 4,400 stores and plans to offer the foods in more than 10,000 stores in the coming years, with several in current food deserts defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Agencies to close for Thanksgiving

Several agencies announced their plans to close for Thanksgiving. These include:

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices -- closed Wednesday through Friday.

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices -- closed Wednesday through Friday.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas -- closed Thursday and Friday, however Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will transport cancer and dialysis patients to their appointments.

State Capitol offices and state buildings -- closed Thursday and Friday. The Capitol will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and the weekend.

Urban Renewal to meet today

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency will hold its monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Chandra Griffin is the director.

NARFE to meet Nov. 27

The Chapter 287 National Association of Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Janine Stafford, a financial representative with Thrivent, a financial services organization, will be the guest speaker, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.