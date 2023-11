Governor’s appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Monday the following appointments to boards and commissions:

DIVISION OF AERONAUTICS

Timmy Stockdale, Hot Springs. Term expires Nov. 9, 2027. Replaces Blake Williamson.

Shannon Hobbs, Wynne. Term expires Nov. 9, 2028. Replaces Richard Dawe.

STATE LIBRARY BOARD

Shari Bales, Hot Springs. Term expires Oct. 18, 2030. Replaces Donna McDonald.

Jason Rapert, Conway. Term expires Oct. 18, 2029. Replaces Joan O'Neal.

TOBACCO CONTROL BOARD

Brandon McKinney, Conway. Term expires July 1, 2028. Replaces Sam Stathakis.

BOARD OF VISITORS FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-PULASKI TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Jennifer Maunie Little Rock. Term expires June 30, 2030. Replaces Wade Radke.

CORN AND GRAIN SORGHUM PROMOTION BOARD

Patrick Matt Smith, Blytheville. Term expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Jon Carroll.

Tommy Young, Tuckerman. Term expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.

RICE RESEARCH AND PROMOTION BOARD

David Gairhan, Jonesboro. Term expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Charles Williams, Crawfordsville. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Wayne Wiggins.

Scott Matthews, Weiner. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces David Petter.

SOYBEAN PROMOTION BOARD

Brad Doyle, Weiner. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Richard Helms.

CATFISH PROMOTION BOARD

Larry Doman, Montrose. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces David Heikes.

BOARD OF DISPENSING OPTICIANS

Vicki Burlsworth, Harrison. Term expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.

ARKANSAS DIETETICS LICENSING BOARD

Chafter Stanley, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Amber Binz.

STATE BOARD OF ARCHITECTS, LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS AND INTERIOR DESIGNERS

Addie Morris, Little Rock. Term expires April 26, 2028. Reappointment.

STATE BOARD OF APPRAISERS, ABSTRACTERS AND HOME INSPECTORS

Michael Griffino, Fayetteville. Term expires April 15, 2024. New position.