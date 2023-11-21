Susana Jamaladinova, a Ukrainian singer who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, was recently placed on the Russian wanted list, according to state news agencies.

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, said "Africa is our partner of choice" as the German government pledged to invest $4.37 billion into African green energy projects at the G20 Compact with Africa summit.

Stephen Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, said "we're proud to be leaders in water conservation" after an agreement was signed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install solar panels over an irrigation canal in an effort to reduce water evaporation.

Thierry Baudet, leader of the Dutch populist party Forum for Democracy, was being treated by a trauma surgeon after he was hit in the back of his head and near one of his eyes with a beer bottle by a random attacker at an event in Groningen, the far-right faction said in a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Antony Punnackal, a priest formerly of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gatlinburg, Tenn., was found innocent of sexual battery against a female parishioner, although a lawsuit from the woman remains active.

Leonidas-Romanos Davranoglou, an entomologist working with the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, said the expedition he was with was "quite awe-struck" after discovering a shrimp able to use trees to hide from predators during their trek in New Guinea.

Mohammad Moniruzzaman, convicted of infringing business secrets in Germany in September, was cause for a lawsuit by Valeo after the tech company revealed he had accidentally shown stolen source code during a 2022 teleconference with semiconductor-maker Nvidia.

Jessica Garth, an assistant state's attorney in Maryland, said "each count represents a victim" after Patrick Wojahn, former mayor of College Park, Md., pleaded guilty to 140 child-pornography-related charges.

Jon McClintock, spokesperson for the Anaheim, Calif., Fire Department, said one person was hospitalized with serious injuries while two were treated and released at the scene after high winds caused a Main Street USA lamp post to topple onto a walkway near the entrance to Disneyland.