Little Rock officer arrested in Lonoke County

A Little Rock police sergeant was relieved of duty over the weekend after his arrest on misdemeanor charges in Lonoke County, according to a news release from the department.

Department officials learned early Saturday that Sgt. Michael Wilbanks, 42, was involved in a dispute leading to his arrest in Lonoke County, the department said in the release on Sunday.



Wilbanks was relieved of duty while officials conduct internal investigations and the criminal investigation is ongoing, the release states.

An arrest warrant for Wilbanks was issued Thursday, court records showed, and he faces misdemeanor counts of harassment, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Court records list the date of the violations as Oct. 22, although the violation dates on online court records are not always accurate.

Wilbanks is scheduled to appear Jan. 10 in the Cabot District Court for his plea and arraignment hearing, court records show.



He has worked for the department for more than 10 years, the release states.