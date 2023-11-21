Man arrested in October fatal shooting at southwest Little Rock apartments

A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex last month, police said in a social media post Tuesday night.

Omarion Dilworth, 20, faces a capital murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of Mario Collins, 40, of Malvern, police said in the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers responding at 7:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting found Collins in a parking lot near the Summit Geyer Springs II apartments at 5517 W. 51st St., police said.

Collins died of his wounds at the scene.

Dilworth was arrested Tuesday and was being held without bond at in Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's online inmate log. Police said in the social media post he was taken into custody without incident.