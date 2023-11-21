Man dead after car strikes two pedestrians on MLK in Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- A driver struck two pedestrians Monday evening, leaving one dead, according to police.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to a traffic collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a Facebook post from police. The street was closed to traffic from Futrall Drive to Hollywood Avenue.

A car was going west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the driver struck two pedestrians who were running south across the street, police said. A 66-year-old man died at a local medical facility, while a 26-year-old woman was injured, the post says.

The death marks the second fatal collision on the street in two days.

Rickey Harrington, 53, of Fayetteville died after a 2011 Toyota struck Harrington's bicycle about 11 a.m. Saturday at a crosswalk at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Shiloh Drive, according to police.



