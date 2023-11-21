Man fatally shot in North Little Rock early Tuesday

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in North Little Rock early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of West 35th Street after a report of someone being shot, a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers found a man with “at least one gunshot wound” and he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, the release said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending the notification of next of kin, police said.

The Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department’s tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or contacting Detective Michael Gibbons by calling (501) 771-7149.

The investigation is ongoing.