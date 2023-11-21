Union wants updates

from steel company

The United Steelworkers union is frustrated that it has not been kept updated about United States Steel Corp.'s strategic review even though it represents a large percentage of the company's workforce, the labor group's new president said.

U.S. Steel has been conducting a process to sell all or part of itself since August, when it rejected an offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Final bids in the U.S. Steel review are due soon, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, with potential buyers in the final round including Cliffs, ArcelorMittal and Stelco Holdings Inc.

U.S. Steel doesn't have an obligation to keep updating the union, and relations between the two parties have been tense after the union came out strongly in support of the Cliffs bid. However, the terms of its labor agreement gives the union a right to make a counter bid if U.S. Steel is presented with a "bona fide" offer -- a right that the union has said it would transfer to Cliffs.

"You would think based on the long history with U.S. Steel they would be talking to us," United Steelworkers President Dave McCall said in a phone interview. "We get no communication from U.S. Steel about the process."

The union has said previously it will not support foreign buyers.

U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Mexico railroad says

people before freight

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's government issued a decree Monday that will force private freight railway lines to give preference to passenger train service over their normal freight runs.

The decree gives the two main private concessionary rail operators until Jan. 15 to present proposals for offering the passenger service themselves. If they decline, the government will put the army or the navy, which have no experience operating railways, in charge of the services.

The biggest challenge could be three long passenger routes the government also wants to establish from central Mexico to the U.S. border: the 700-mile proposed passenger service from Mexico City to Nuevo Laredo, the 900-mile run from Aguascalientes to the border city of Ciudad Juarez, and the 1,350-mile route from the capital to the border city of Nogales.

The two main private freight operators in Mexico are the multinational Canadian Pacific Kansas City, known as CPKS, and Mexico's Ferromex.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index gains

5.17 to 872.92 close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 872.92, up 5.17 points, or 0.60%.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 1.8%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.