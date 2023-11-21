NFL Week 12 Betting Guide: Odds for Every Game on Sunday

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today for Week 12. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000.

So, what do you have to lose?

Thats right. Absolutely nothing. Plus, the more picks you make correctly, the more free bets you can earn. Look for our expert picks this Friday as an added bonus.

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect Ten:

Saints at Falcons

Contest Line: Saints +1.5 | Falcons -1.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Saints and Falcons both return from bye for this NFC South divisional matchup. Atlanta is 4-6 ATS this season while New Orleans is 5-5.

Steelers at Bengals

Contest Line: Steelers -1.5 | Bengals+1.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bengals will go to battle without a first-string quarterback, and arguably the Steelers will, too (depending on how you feel about Kenny Pickett). Cincinnati is 5-5 ATS this year, while the Steelers are 6-4.

Jaguars at Texans

Contest Line: Jaguars -1.5 |Texans+1.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

This could be the game of the week, as the surging Texans and with CJ Stroud host the first-place AFC South Falcons and Trevor Lawrence. Look for Jacksonville to run the ball while the Texans air it out vs. a struggling Jacksonville secondary.

Buccaneers at Colts

Contest Line: Buccaneers +2.5 | Colts -2.5

Game Info: Nov. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Can Gardner Minshew throw for 300+ yards vs. a generous Tampa Bay Bucs secondary? Can Baker Mayfield continue to connect with Mike Evans? This one is likely to be a close one.

Patriots at Giants

Contest Line: Patriots -3.5 | Giants +3.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Someone get Tommy DeVito some extra chicken cutlets because hell be facing a Bill Belichick team that historically isnt kind to rookies. The Giants pulled off the win last week, but can they cover at home in a game where the total is listed at a mere 33.5?

Panthers at Titans

Contest Line: Panthers +3.5| Titans-3.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26 , 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Two rookie quarterbacks will duel this Sunday in Nashville. The Titans and Derrick Henry will run like mad over a soft Panthers run defense, while Bryce Young will look to connect with Adam Thielen more often. The Panthers are a league-worst 1-9 ATS this season, while the Titans are only 3-7.

Rams at Cardinals

Contest Line: Rams +1.5 | Cardinals-1.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 4:05p.m. ET | FOX

It looks like no one told Kyler Murray to tank, and Matt Stafford could be playing without Cooper Kupp. This one should be a close one. The Rams are 4-6 ATS this year while the Cardinals are 2-9.

Browns at Broncos

Contest Line: Browns +2.5 | Broncos -2.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET| FOX

Expect the Browns to run on the Broncos this Sunday in what will likely be a low scoring matchup. The Browns are an impressive 7-3 ATS this season despite losing many key pieces, while the surging Broncos have improved to 5-5 ATS.

Chiefs at Raiders

Contest Line: Chiefs -9.5 | Raiders +9.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET| CBS

The Chiefs are expected to win this one by a large margin, but dont expect Antonio Pierces team to go down without a fight.

Bills at Eagles

Contest Line: Bills +3.5| Eagles -3.5

Game Info: Sunday Nov. 26, 4:25p.m. ET | CBS

This should be a great game with two of the best mobile passers facing off. The Eagles are favored by more than a field goal at home for the game with the second-highest total of the week at SI Sportsbook.