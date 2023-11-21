NWA EDITORIAL | These tasty recipes won’t be lost to time … at least for decades

These recipes are hard, even if they’re easy

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by NWA Democrat-Gazette

Mobile phone app logos for social media apps are photographed in New York in this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo. From left are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. (AP/Richard Drew)


In this age of sharing practically every fleeting thought through social media, it's easy to get fed up with the abundance of nonsense.

People share their reactions before their brain even has a chance to trigger an "on the other hand."