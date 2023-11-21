FOOTBALL

Broncos safety banned again

The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games without pay on Monday for repeated violations of the league's playing rules intended to protect players. Jackson's latest banishment stemmed from his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night in Jackson's first game back from his first suspension for an illegal hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on Oct. 22. The 14th-year pro acknowledged upon his return from suspension last week that he couldn't guarantee he'd keep from getting in the NFL's crosshairs again for his overly aggressive play, and it didn't take long for him to prove it. On the game's third snap, Jackson led with the crown of his helmet on a third-and-1 run by Dobbs, jarring the ball loose. No flag was thrown and nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian jumped on the loose ball at the Vikings 30-yard line. Dobbs went straight to the medical tent but came right back out and didn't miss any snaps. Jackson's latest suspension will cost him $558,000 in lost paychecks.

Jets bench QB Wilson

Zach Wilson is out -- again -- and Tim Boyle is next up at quarterback for the New York Jets. Boyle will start against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, replacing the struggling Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Monday to go with Boyle over Wilson, who took over as the starter when Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York on Sept. 11. It will be the 29-year-old Boyle's fourth NFL start and his first since 2021 with the Detroit Lions. Saleh said veteran Trevor Siemian, currently on the practice squad, will serve as Boyle's backup against the Dolphins, with Wilson the No. 3 quarterback.

Packers sign two RBs

The Green Bay Packers boosted their running back depth by welcoming back a couple of familiar players, as they signed Patrick Taylor off the New England Patriots' practice squad and added James Robinson to their practice squad. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced both moves Monday. The Packers also released safety Dallin Leavitt, who had been on their active roster and dropped linebacker Christian Young from their practice squad. Taylor played 27 regular-season games for the Packers from 2021-23, including four this season. The 25-year-old Taylor had 44 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown over those three seasons. Robinson, 25, had his greatest pro success as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, when he rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns.

Niners safety out for season

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan said tests on Monday confirmed the original diagnosis and that there was no other extensive damage to the knee. Shanahan said Hufanga will be expected to recover before the start of next season. Hufanga emerged last season as a key part of San Francisco's defense when he earned All-Pro honors. He had three interceptions and 52 tackles this season before going down with the injury.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies guard out 2 weeks

Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard will miss a minimum of two weeks recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee and forward Xavier Tillman Sr. now is considered week to week recovering from his own injured left knee. The Grizzlies provided the update Monday. Kennard played only six minutes Nov. 14 in a loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers and had missed the past two games. Memphis said Kennard, acquired at the trade deadline last season, will be reevaluated in two weeks. Tillman has been Memphis' fifth-leading scorer averaging 9.3 points and second with 6.7 rebounds a game. He also was hurt in that same loss to the Lakers, playing 22 minutes before leaving the game.

BASEBALL

Lynn returns to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals began the retooling of their starting rotation Monday by agreeing to a one-year deal with Lance Lynn that brings the right-hander back to the club that drafted him, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical, said the 36-year-old is guaranteed $11 million. Lynn will make $10 million for the upcoming season. The deal includes a club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. The last time Lynn was on the mound, he gave up four home runs in a single inning to the Diamondbacks in the divisional round of the playoffs. Arizona went on to win 4-2 and clinch a three-game sweep that sent them to the NL Championship Series. The Dodgers declined his $18 million option earlier this month.

Lopez signs with Braves

The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Reynaldo Lopez to a $26 million, three-year contract on Monday that includes an $8 million club option for 2027. Lopez, 29, was 3-7 with a 3.27 ERA for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians in 2023. Lopez, from the Dominican Republic, had 88 strikeouts in 66 innings last season for a career-best 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. His fastball averaged 98.2 mph. Lopez has a 39-49 record and a 4.32 ERA in eight seasons. He has made 97 career starts but has made only one start since 2021 and worked only in relief last season.