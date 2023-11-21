OTHERS SAY: Did the maker of Oreos surreptitiously cut the creme-to-cookie ratio? Say it ain’t so

Some scandals are more delicious than others.

Many lovers of Oreo cookies are pointing accusatory fingers at the Chicago-based maker of the storied treats for what they claim is a ruinous reduction in the amount of cream filling between the two chocolate wafers.

The dispute has gotten so hot that The Wall Street Journal delivered a front-page story. Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Oreos maker Mondelez, personally denied the charge.

Mondelez hasn't messed with the formula, he says.

Inflation has been the economic hot topic of the past 18 months or so, but it takes more than one form. "Shrinkflation"--consumer products companies sneakily providing less than they used to for the same price in similarly sized bags or containers--is one, and savvy American consumers increasingly are on the lookout.

It's one thing to put a few less chips in a bag; it's another to mess with the insides of a beloved foodstuff.

If Mondelez has dared to skimp on the cream--and they are innocent until proven guilty in our book--they'd be foolish to think they could do so without people noticing.

There's so much chaos in modern life that we need more things we can rely on. Like Oreos being Oreos.

So, Mondelez, let's make a deal. If there's been some furtive cream caper, you don't have to tell us. Just return the Oreo to its native state.