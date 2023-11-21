Pick Me Up litter abatement program making difference in community, Fayetteville panel hears

Heather Ellzey, Fayetteville environmental educator, (left) closes the tailgate on a load of garbage gathered by a crew from 7 Hills Homeless Center on Nov. 2, 2022. Ellzey on Monday gave the city's Environmental Action Committee an update on how much litter crews with the Pick Me Up program have collected for the year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler) FAYETTEVILLE -- A program the city is supporting has resulted in more than 181,000 pounds of trash picked up along trails.Crews picked up most of that trash this year.The Already a subscriber? Log in!