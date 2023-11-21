Rogers adds Christmas Village vendor market, photo booth to parade night festivities





ROGERS -- Frisco Plaza will look a little more merry during the annual Rogers Christmas Parade this year, the city has announced.

A Rogers Christmas Village vendor market will fill the plaza from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1, according to a news release from city spokesperson Peter Masonis.

Local artists and makers will be able to sell items at the market with 35 vendor booths decorated with lights and four food trucks on site.

This is the first year for the Rogers Christmas Village. The city hopes to make it a regular part of parade night festivities.

Those visiting the market may take photos with Santa and the Grinch at a free photo booth from 5-7 p.m., and dancers from Ballet Westside Dance Studio will perform from 5:15-6 p.m.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and will follow its traditional route, beginning at 5th and Poplar streets. It will proceed through downtown, down First and Walnut streets.



