Sanders appoints 2 justices of the peace

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday the appointments of two justices of the peace.

The Republican governor appointed Don Schwebel of Warren to the Bradley County Quorum Court, where he will serve as the District 2 justice of the peace. He replaces Eddie Wayne Parnell.

Schwebel's term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Miles Wellein of Harrison has been appointed to the Marion County Quorum Court. He will serve as the District 9 justice of the peace, replacing Joyce McCalla.

Wellein's term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.