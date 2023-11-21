Sens. King, Leding say they won't back appointment of Rapert to state Library Board

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appointment of former state Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway to the Arkansas State Library Board has prompted at least two state senators to declare they won’t vote to confirm the governor’s appointment.

Sanders’s office on Monday announced the Republican governor’s appointment of Rapert to the Arkansas State Library Board for a term expiring Oct. 18, 2029, to replace Joan O’Neal of Greenbrier, and the appointment of Shari Bales of Hot Springs to the Arkansas State Library Board for a term expiring Oct. 18, 2030, to replace Donna McDonald of Charleston.

The Arkansas State Library Board is a seven-member state board.

Rapert is the founder and president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers. He served in the state Senate from 2011-2023 and lost his bid last year for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor to then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who now serves as the state’s lieutenant governor.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, state Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forrest, posted Tuesday that “My understanding is the appointment of Jason Rapert to the state library board requires senate confirmation.

“I informed members that I will object to Jason Rapert appointment at the December meeting,” King said in his post, referring to the Senate’s plans to hold a meeting in December to consider confirming Sanders’ latest batch of appointments. “I know many long time Republicans who agree.”

Senate Democratic leader Greg Leding of Fayetteville said Tuesday he won’t vote to confirm Sanders’ appointment of Rapert because the State Library Board doesn’t need “a polarizing figure” like him.

“I just don’t know that he is the right fit for the library board,” Leding said. He said he couldn’t imagine the Senate’s five other Democrats voting to confirm Rapert either.

But Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, who represents the Senate district in which Rapert resides, said Tuesday he agreed with Sanders’ appointment of Rapert to the Arkansas State Library Board.

“I think he’s a voice for a lot of values I agree with,” Rice said of Rapert. “I think the board probably needs some balance.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said the Senate will consider confirming Sanders’ latest batch of appointees to state boards and commissions sometime in December, and he expects about 25 or 26 of the 29 Senate Republicans to vote to confirm Sanders’ appointment of Rapert to the State Library Board.

Rapert was not immediately available for comment by telephone.