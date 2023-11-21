Separate crashes on state roads kill 2 people, injure 3 Monday

Two separate crashes on state roads involving vehicles killed two people on Monday afternoon, according to preliminary crash reports.

A pedestrian was killed and another was injured on Arkansas Highway 16 near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Washington County, a preliminary crash report from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Gregory Dana, 66, of Fayetteville was killed when he was hit by a 2010 Ford Expedition driving west on Monday around 6:09 p.m, the report said.

Another pedestrian, a 26-year-old Fayetteville woman, was injured when she ran out and attempted to stop Dana, the report said.

Officers at the scene reported that the roads were wet and it was raining at the time of the crash.

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a second crash on U.S. 167 near U.S. 412 in Sharp County on Monday afternoon, a preliminary crash report from the Ash Flat Police Department said.

93-year-old Phyllis Thompson of Cherokee Village was fatally wounded in the crash. Thompson was a passenger in a 2015 Lincoln MKC heading north on U.S. 167 just before 4 p.m. The Lincoln “failed to yield the right of way and attempted to make a left turn onto” U.S. 412, the report said.

The Lincoln turned into the path of a 1999 Dodge Ram that was traveling south and police said the Dodge struck the passenger side of the Lincoln.

Both drivers, a 67-year-old man from Cherokee Village and an Evening Shade man, 30, were injured, police said.

Police said it was raining and that the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

Over 500 people have died in collisions involving vehcles on state roads this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, as of Tuesday afternoon.