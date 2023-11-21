Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Little Flock

Claudius Kabua, 26, of 2006 Commons Drive Apt. 5 in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Kabua was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Alexander Whiteside, 27, of Little Flock, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Whiteside was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Jaime Anzora, 40, of 407 E. Meadow Wood Lane in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape. Anzora was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.