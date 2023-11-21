U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders went viral over mittens he wore to the 2021 inauguration; thanks to Sherwood woman, he now has another pair
Woman at Vermont school knits gifts for Bernie Sanders
Today at 4:00 a.m.
by
Josh Snyder
A Sherwood resident attending Norwich University in Vermont earlier this month knitted a pair of mittens and a hat for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
While this may seem at first like an odd thing to make for a congressman and former presidential candidate, Sanders, the longtime Vermont independent, is infamous for...