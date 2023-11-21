U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders went viral over mittens he wore to the 2021 inauguration; thanks to Sherwood woman, he now has another pair

by Josh Snyder

Norwich University President Mark Anarumo holds a pair of mittens made for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders by cadet Makayla Marrs, a Sherwood resident and student at the university at a Veteran's Day observance on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of Norwich University.

A Sherwood resident attending Norwich University in Vermont earlier this month knitted a pair of mittens and a hat for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

While this may seem at first like an odd thing to make for a congressman and former presidential candidate, Sanders, the longtime Vermont independent, is infamous for...