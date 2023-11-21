Van Horn announces 2024 signing class

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn announced the 2024 signing class Tuesday, which includes 17 high school prospects and two junior college signees.

The class is ranked No. 18 nationally, according to Perfect Game. It’s the ninth consecutive year the Hogs have been ranked as a top-20 class by Perfect Game.

Van Horn applauded his staff of recruiting coordinator and hitting coach Nate Thompson, pitching coach Matt Hobbs and assistant Bobby Wernes.

“Coach Thompson, Coach Hobbs and Coach Wernes worked around the clock to identify guys who fit our program, desire to get better, want to develop and love to work extremely hard," Van Horn said in a statement. "We believe the future is bright for this group, and we’re excited to get them here to Baum-Walker Stadium.”

The class features 10 pitchers, including 8 right-handers, as well as 9 position players, including 4 outfielders, 3 infielders and 2 catchers. The class comes from eight states — Arkansas, California, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas — and includes an international signee from Australia.

Right-handed pitcher Tag Andrews, 6-0, 185 pounds, of Maumelle, is ranked Perfect Game's No. 345 overall prospect and the No. 105 right-handed pitcher.

Catcher Zane Becker, 6-0, 185 pounds, of Flower Mound, Texas, is Perfect Game's No. 386 overall prospect and the No. 41 catcher in the nation.

Right-handed pitcher Kel Busby, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Pulaski Academy is Perfect Game’s No. 245 right-handed pitcher and the No. 8 overall prospect in Arkansas.

Outfielder Brenton Clark, 6-0, 190 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove is Perfect Game’s No. 344 overall prospect and the No. 64 outfielder. He’s rated the No. 28 overall prospect and the No. 5 outfielder in Texas.

Right-handed pitcher Eli Crecelius, 6-2, 225 pounds, of Valley View High School is Perfect Game’s No. 167 right-handed pitcher and the No. 5 overall prospect in Arkansas.

Right-handed pitcher Lance Davis, 6-4, 205 pounds, of Valley View High School is Perfect Game’s No. 143 overall prospect and the No. 43 right-handed pitcher. He is the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas.

Right-handed pitcher Steele Eaves, 6-0, 215 pounds, of Lonoke is Prep Baseball Report’s No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 catcher in Arkansas.

Left-handed pitcher Jackson Farrell, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Owasso (Okla.) High School is Perfect Game’s No. 70 left-handed pitcher. He is the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma.

Right-handed pitcher Ross Felder, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Springdale Har-Ber is Perfect Game’s No. 287 right-handed pitcher and the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 6 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas.

Infielder Gabe Fraser, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Westminster, (Calif.) Orange Lutheran is Perfect Game’s No. 224 overall prospect and the No. 48 shortstop. He is the No. 36 overall prospect and the No. 6 shortstop in California.

Left-handed pitcher Cole Gibler, 6-2, 210 pounds, of Blue Springs, Mo., is Perfect Game’s No. 265 overall prospect and the No. 29 left-handed pitcher. He is rated the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in Missouri.

Infielder Brent Iredale, 6-1, 190 pounds, is a Sydney, Australia native who attended New Mexico Junior College. He was named the 2023 Western Junior College Athletic Conference MVP.

Outfielder Sam Lee, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Montgomery, (Texas) Lake Creek is Perfect Game’s No. 107 outfielder. He is the No. 62 overall prospect and the No. 12 outfielder in Texas.

Infielder Tyson Lewis, 6-2,195 pounds, of Yutan, (Neb.) Millard West is Perfect Game’s No. 127 overall prospect and the No. 35 shortstop. He’s rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in Nebraska.

Outfielder Eli Lovich, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Overland Park, (Kan.) Blue Valley West is Perfect Game’s No. 438 overall prospect and the No. 73 outfielder. He is rated the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 1 outfielder in Kansas.

Right-handed pitcher Wade Mounts, 6-7, 230 pounds, of Morgan Hill, (Calif.) Bellarmine College Preparatory is Perfect Game’s No. 303 overall prospect and the No. 92 right-handed pitcher. He is the No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 19 right-handed pitcher.

Outfielder Justin Thomas, 6-0, 190 pounds, played at Glennville, ( Ga.) Benedictine Military School prior playing at Georgia as a freshman. He is attending Florida SouthWestern State College, where former Arkansas player and student coach Cullen Smith is an assistant.

Thomas was Perfect Game’s No. 301 overall prospect and the No. 55 outfielder out of high school for the class of 2022.

Right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins, 6-5, 210 pounds, of Roland, Okla., is Perfect Game’s No. 35 overall prospect and the No. 10 right-handed pitcher. He is the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Oklahoma.

He is the brother of former Razorback pitcher and Chicago Cubs draftee Jaxon Wiggins.

Catcher Carson Willis, 5-11,195 pounds, played at Bentonville West before attending P27 Academy in Lexington, S.C.

Perfect Game rates him the No. 412 overall prospect and the No. 45 catcher. He is the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 3 catcher in South Carolina.