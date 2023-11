A Blytheville resident was killed Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle.

Anthony Q. Lawson, 57, died as a result of a collision that happened at 1:37 p.m. on Main Street in Blytheville.

Lawson was traveling westbound in a motorized wheelchair.

At the same time a 2003 Dodge was going east in the outside lane, when it collided with Lawson.

The investigating trooper noted the weather was clear and the road was dry.