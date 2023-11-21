Walk, hunt or volunteer in the outdoors

See Bentonville on foot

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

There is a short drive to the start point where participants will choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. This walk is along Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge" and by the Airship Cafe. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Club hikes two trails

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike two trails Nov. 28. The first hike is a 1.2-mile loop trail at Alum Cove Natural Bridge near Deer. This will be followed by a 4.1 mile out and back hike to Big Creek Cave and Wolf Falls.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Center seeks willing workers

Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County seeks volunteers for a work day Dec. 2 at the center. There are two sessions. One is from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bring water, work gloves and tools, though some tools will be provided. Tools needed include chain saws, rakes and loppers. Chores include firewood cutting, trail maintenance, mulching and raking. Go to onsc.us/events to volunteer.

Family duck hunt set

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission invites families to register for a mentored waterfowl hunt Dec. 8-10 on private land near Grady, southeast of Pine Bluff.

The hunt is designed for youngsters and their parents or guardians who have never been on a waterfowl hunt. Families selected for the hunt should bring weather appropriate clothing. Hunters 16 or older must have an Arkansas hunting license, state duck stamp and federal duck stamp and be registered in the free Harvest Information Program. Shotguns and ammunition can be provided if needed. Go to agfc.com to register.

Camp welcomes families

A three-day nature and science camp for families will be held Dec. 15-17 at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County. All ages are welcome. Go to onsc.us/events for details and registration.

Hobbs hosts deer hunts

Hobbs State Park-Conservation area will hold two firearms deer hunts in December. Most of the park's trails will close temporarily for these hunts. All hunts require a special permit.

A modern gun hunt will be Dec. 8-11. Youth modern gun hunt will be Dec. 16-17.

Archery deer hunting is allowed without a special permit during the statewide archery deer season that opened Sept. 23 and closes on Feb. 29.

Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park at over 12,000 acres and is the only Arkansas state park that allows limited hunting.

Learn furbearer trapping

A free class on trapping will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. Registration is not required.

Expert trappers will show and demonstrate various kinds of traps and teach field techniques to target various furbearers from raccoons to coyotes. Trapping regulations will be discussed.

Ozark hiking discussed

Buffalo River Partners will host the free program, "Hiking in the Ozarks and the Buffalo National River" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at North Arkansas College, room M145, in Harrison. Kevin Middleton is the speaker.

Coler promotes team work

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org/ for details or email scott.dirksen@peelcompton.org for information.

Sites open for eclipse

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites to accommodate eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved starting on Oct. 15 at recreation.gov. Reservations via phone or email are not accepted.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike Dec. 9 will focus on identifying animal tracks and scat, winter tree identification and other activities. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.