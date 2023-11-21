Williams’ 26 not enough for UAPB

Thanksgiving week began with a second loss to Power Five competition this season for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team.

The Golden Lions fell 86-67 at Minnesota on Tuesday, UAPB’s lowest offensive output yet this season.

UAPB (3-3) shot 36.2 percent from the field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Golden Lions made eight 3-pointers on 23 attempts.

Minnesota (4-1) outrebounded the Golden Lions 50-31 and collected 19 offensive boards to go with 44.9 percent shooting.

UAPB guard Rashad Williams led all scorers with 26 points. He also collected five rebounds and had five assists. Lonnell Martin scored 14 points, but no other UAPB player scored more than 8.

Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 19 points, one of four Golden Gophers in double digits.

Williams made UAPB’s first 11 points. His first two makes were both 3-pointers, each giving UAPB a lead. He gave the Golden Lions a 10-8 lead with a pair of free throws, but Elijah Hawkins hit a 3-pointer to give Minnesota the lead back. Williams tied the game at 11 with another free throw.

Minnesota again took the lead, but Robert Lewis hit a pair from the line to tie it once again at 13. Minnesota answered with a 10-0 lead and led the rest of the game. The Golden Gophers led by as much as 51-30 late in the first half, though UAPB finished the half and started the second with a 9-0 run.

The second half was fairly even with Minnesota outscoring UAPB 35-31, but the 51 first-half points were too much for UAPB to overcome.

The Golden Lions return to action Friday at Ball State.