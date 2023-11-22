49ers and Seahawks Player Prop Picks on Thanksgiving: All in on Christian McCaffrey

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Seahawks will host the 49ers for an NFC West divisional showdown in primetime on Thanksgiving. San Francisco is looking for their third straight win after dropping three in a row before their bye week. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are trying to bounce back from last weeks loss and makeup ground on the 49ers, and move into a tie for first place. We are still waiting to hear about the status of Geno Smith for this game, but its unlikely we will see Ken Walker, III at all after he left Sundays game with- according to Pete Carroll- a "legit" oblique injury. That makes it a little tougher to wager on the Seahawks, but there are still plenty of good early player prop options available for this game.

Here are my favorite values at SI Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Predictions Christian McCaffrey is poised for a mosnter game in Week 12. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Christian McCaffrey over 32.5 receiving yards (-120) Christian McCaffrey over 72.5 rushing yards (-120) Christian McCaffrey first touchdown +350 Im pushing the chips all in on a big CMC game. No team has allowed more rushing yards than the Seahawks across the last four contests, as opposing runners have averaged 122 rushing yards per game. The Seahawks have also allowed an average of 58 receiving yards per game to running backs across the last four contests, and an average of 44 per game this season. McCaffrey has 25 targets across the last four games and has exceeded this prop in three of them. Hes averaging more than 36 receiving yards per game this season. Not only that, but McCaffreys TD streak came to an end last week, so what better way to start a new one than in Prime Time on Thanksgiving? Deebo Samuel Player Prop Predictions Deebo Samuel over 10.5 rushing yards (-120) If I can see how poor the Seahawks have been vs. the run, surely Kyle Shanahan can, too. This is the perfect spot to use Deebo for a few fun plays. Deebo has gone over this mark in four of eight games this season. George Kittle Player Prop Predictions George Kittle has four straight games with more than 70 receiving yards. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Kittle over 51.5 receiving yards (-120) Kittle has been on fire lately, with no fewer than 78 yards in each of his last four games. Hes also seen a whopping 28.7% target share in that span, leading all San Francisco receivers. The Niners have looked excellent since returning from bye, and I expect Kittle to remain a major part of the game plan vs. the Seahawks who have allowed an average of 70 receiving yards per game to tight ends across the last four contests. DK Metcalf Player Prop Predictions DK Metcalf over 59.5 receiving yards (-115) We are betting on the talent here, and whether it's Geno Smith or Drew Lock on Thursday, Metcalf will be able to clear this mark. The Niners have allowed 180 yards per game to wideouts across the last three contests, and Metcalf is responsible for more than 30% of the teams receiving yards across the past four, averaging more than 77 yards per game.

