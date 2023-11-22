BOYS BASKETBALL: Sophomore Hudson leads Fayetteville past Mountain Home

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville fans are going to enjoy watching sophomore DJ Hudson play this season.
Hudson scored 16 points and took over in the final minutes to lead Fayetteville to a 55-47 victory over Mountain Home on Tuesday at Bulldog Arena.
Today at 2:00 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville fans are going to enjoy watching sophomore DJ Hudson play this season.
Hudson scored 16 points and took over in the final minutes to lead Fayetteville to a 55-47 victory over Mountain Home on Tuesday at Bulldog Arena.