BOYS BASKETBALL: Sophomore Hudson leads Fayetteville past Mountain Home

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Rick Fires

Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville fans are going to enjoy watching sophomore DJ Hudson play this season.

Hudson scored 16 points and took over in the final minutes to lead Fayetteville to a 55-47 victory over Mountain Home on Tuesday at Bulldog Arena.