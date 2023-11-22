Breast cancer is topic for club

The Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club met Oct. 24 at the White Hall Library.

President Karen Needler welcomed everyone. Jay Needler read the Thought: Breast Cancer prevention starts with healthy habits such as limiting alcohol and staying physically active and to understand what one can do to reduce one's breast cancer risk.

Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint: Spread the word -- mammograms save lives. Jim Wilson read the inspiration from Joshua 1:9. Vice President Dee Kindrick called the roll, with members answering the question: How can you encourage someone with breast cancer? Tonia Dalby was welcomed as a new member, according to a news release.

Karen Needler presented the program on All Things Breast Cancer. She passed out the program handout and challenged members to complete the All Things Breast Cancer Puzzle. Kindrick was the first one to complete the puzzle and won a bracelet.

Needler stressed the importance of doing self breast exams to help find breast cancer early when it's small, has not spread, and is easier to treat. She said don't wait if you feel there is an issue, see your doctor immediately.

She went over the American Cancer Society's recommended screenings for women in different age categories. Cancer-themed pink items were given to each member, including a bag, cup, pen and beads.

Wilson, educational chairman, showed a Christmas craft project and suggested the club schedule a craft class before Christmas.

Members were reminded to bring their purchased backpacks and items for them to the November meeting to be stuffed for delivery before Christmas to Neighbor to Neighbor, and to bring flour for the White Hall Food Pantry.

The club's Christmas meeting/party will be Dec. 19 at Marnette Reed's home, with members to bring a homemade gift for exchange.

Hostesses for the meeting were Kathy Wilson, Reed, Kindrick and Karen Needler.

If anyone wants a copy of the breast cancer handout or details on Extension Homemakers, they may contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.