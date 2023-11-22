City Council approves $63M budget for 2024

Nearly a week after Pine Bluff voters defeated two tax measures, the City Council had no problem passing a $63,216,953 budget for 2024 during Monday's meeting.

The city forecasts $49,870,800 in revenues, which would include $3,811,500 from the 2017 sales tax fund. That is the money generated from the five-eighths-cent tax sponsored by Go Forward Pine Bluff that voters approved in 2017 and will sunset Sept. 30, 2024, now that the measure has been voted down after two attempts this year by the council to get it renewed. A three-eighths-cent tax measure that would have supported fire and police departments was also voted down last Tuesday.

"This budget cycle was a good budget cycle," Ward 1 Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. said after governing the meeting in Mayor Shirley Washington's absence. "The mayor, City Council and department heads all worked together, and it's looking good for 2024. It's a smooth budget cycle this year."

The revenue forecast, along with an expected balance of $18,369,560 on Jan. 1, 2024 and $3,021,523 in carryover from the street and general funds, totals more than $70 million for the city. But minus $7,795,415 in its reserve, that would leave $63,466,468 available for the city, with an expected balance of just $249,515 on Dec. 31, 2024.

The figures do not include interfund transfers. According to the budget, the health fund is excluded from restricted funds, as those expenses are duplicated in general, street, transit and community development funds. The health fund revenue is from a group insurance expense in other city funds and employee payroll deductions, along with other benefits.

A budget worksheet forecasts an actual amount of $7,143,764 in the city sales tax other than the five-eighths-cent levy received for 2023, nearly $5 million shy of the adopted budget. The 2024 budget expects a $7,983,000 income in the city sales tax, $6,744,000 in county sales tax, $4,994,000 in the five-eighths-cent tax and $4,095,000 in the casino gaming tax.

"Overall, we're able to keep the city rolling," Holcomb said. "We made sure each department was financed and we're progressing into 2024 and keeping the city going."

The budget adoption was the sixth and final item added to a short agenda.

CHRISTMAS BONUSES

City employees will receive a total of $509,859 in Christmas bonuses, thanks to a budget adjustment.

The council approved five adjustments Monday. One from the Parks and Recreation Department was for $47,000 to go toward maintenance at Harbor Oaks Golf Course, another from police was for $54,585, another from Pine Bluff Transit was for $36,900 and the other from Fire and Emergency Services was for $38,190.

"Those were to make sure they had the carryover they needed for the end of the year for 2024," Holcomb said. "Nothing major."

IN OTHER CITY BUSINESS

Two ordinances passed unanimously after three readings in the same meeting:

The north 154 feet of Texas Street in the 600 block will be closed.

Part of the 5700 block of Flipper Avenue will be rezoned from B-1 to R-4 residential.

Of the four resolutions (one being the budget adoption):

Certain homeowners will be assessed delinquent taxes after the city corrected "certain nuisances" created on their property.

The city has expressed a willingness to use federal aid for Caney Slough Bridge replacements on Regional Park Drive, and to use state funding for overlays on West 28th and Harding avenues.