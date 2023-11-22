Commanders vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Player Props

The Cowboys host the Commanders for a prime time Thanksgiving Day game, and I expect the stars will be out. Dallas is favored by 11, and Im not shying away from the overs for Dak Prescott or his receivers. Yes, they could get a big lead but no, I dont think that means they'll stop piling on. For the Commanders, I am expecting Sam Howell to continue to drop back at a high rate as Washington should be playing from behind. Im reluctant to choose an over for any Commanders receiver; besides the Dallas defense being tough, Howell tends to spread the ball around. Instead, well take a look at Brian Robinson Jr. who has been coming on strong lately for Washington.

Lets give thanks for some offense. This game has the highest total of the Week at SI Sportsbook.

Brandin Cooks over 31.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Commanders secondary is among the worst in the league, allowing an average of 297 passing yards per game to quarterbacks across the last four including 246 yards and three passing touchdowns to Tommy DeVito just last Sunday. This Cowboys offense should be able to have its way, and all of the yards cant go to CeeDee Lamb. Look for Dak to have some fun targeting Cooks, who has exceeded this prop in four of the last five contests.

CeeDee Lamb over 87.5 receiving yards (-115)

I said all the receiving yards cant go to CeeDee, but certainly at least 88 of them will. Lamb has been on an absolute tear of late, seeing 53 (no thats not a typo) targets across the past four contests, and going over 150 yards in three of them. You know Jerry Jones wants to put on a holiday show, and Lamb will be front and center.

Brian Robinson Jr. over 38.5 rushing yards (-120)

Robinson has taken over this backfield, and though the Cowboys defense has been tough and game script likely doesnt favor a run game for the Commanders, this is a nice low number that Robinson should be able to clear. Dallas has allowed an average of 75 rushing yards per game this season and Robinson has cleared this mark in four of the last five games played.

