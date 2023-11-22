Community Briefs Nov. 22, 2023

UAPB extension hosts sock drive

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 1890 Cooperative Extension Program is hosting a sock drive for seniors in the community. People are asked to donate large socks by Dec. 12. Socks can be dropped off at the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex or the Adair-Greenhouse Human Sciences Hall at UAPB, according to a news release. Details: Rachel M. Will at willr@uapb.edu.

Chamber plans blood drive

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Chamber conference room, 510 Main St. Donors will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt while supplies last. Photo ID will be required, according to the Chamber newsletter. For details or to make an appointment, contact Our Blood Institute at obi.org or 877-340-8777.

Downtown to host holiday events

The community is invited to attend a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held 4-6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Civic Center Plaza, 200 E. Eighth Ave. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m.

The lighting event will be fun for the whole family and includes games, music, caroling, food trucks, laser tag, Nerf wars, a rock wall, and appearance by Santa Claus, according to Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas representatives will be present to accept new toys for children in need. Details: Leigh Cockrum, (870) 939-6900.

The Christmas Parade, featuring Santa, will be held in downtown Pine Bluff at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Details: Mary Liddell, (870) 643-2383.

Both the tree lighting and parade are part of Mistletoe Magic holiday events, presented by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

NAACP seeks students for academic contests

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP ACT-SO Committee is accepting applications for the 2023-24 program year.

ACT-SO, which stands for Afro-Academics, Cultural, Technological, & Scientific Olympics, is a youth initiative of the NAACP. The program, created in 1978 by noted journalist Vernon Jarrett, is dedicated to achieving academic excellence for African American high school students, according to a news release.

The committee will accept applications from students enrolled in Watson Chapel, White Hall, and Pine Bluff high schools. Last year, the Pine Bluff program had four winners who competed at the national level. Two are currently freshmen at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Students can compete in 33 academic categories. First place (gold) winners can attend the national competitions in July 2024 in Las Vegas, Nev. Thousands of dollars are awarded to first, second, and third place winners at the national level.

Many well-known celebrities' careers began through the ACT-SO program, including movie producer John Singleton, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and comedian Anthony Anderson.

"ACT-SO is a wonderful opportunity for high school achievers to showcase their talents and compete against the best of the best representing high schools from around the country," said Maryann Lee, committee chairman. "This opportunity also exposes them to scholarships, internships, and information to help them in making sound career choices."

Students interested in participating can call Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330 or Michael McCray at (870) 543-0024 or email Lee at mizmaryann@gmail.com. The deadline for returning the application is Jan. 8, 2024. Competitions will begin in March 2024.