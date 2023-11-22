Community group criticizes state over dis-enrollment of Medicaid recipients

Today at 3:36 a.m.

by Dale Ellis

Al Allen arranges pinwheels, representing the 141,000 kids who have lost Medicaid coverage since April, in the shape of the state as she helps prepare for a vigil near the Arkansas State Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The vigil was held by Arkansas Community Organizations to demand that the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) restore health coverage to households who may be still eligible for Medicaid. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

A group that advocates for Arkansas Medicaid recipients took to the street Tuesday to protest what it calls an unfair "unwinding" of Medicaid rolls in Arkansas since the federal government declared the pandemic emergency to be at an end.

According