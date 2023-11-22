Conway police officer struck by car

A Conway police officer was injured when he was struck by car in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon, a social media post from the department states.

Officers around 3:18 p.m. were in the parking lot of the Golden Corral at 814 E. Oak St. investigating a collision when a driver not involved in the original incident pulled into the parking lot at a high speed and struck one of the officers as well as another vehicle in the parking lot, the post states.

The injured officer was taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment. In a subsequent post, Conway police said he was expected to make a full recovery and be released later Wednesday night.