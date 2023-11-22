Marriages

Etavious Smith, 29, of Little Rock and Jalene Hood, 27, of Beebe.

Alejandro Garcis Oviedo, 31, and Cozbi Pineda Lopez, 20, both of Cabot.

Eric Dyson, 45, and Lizabeth Andrews, 39, both of Little Rock.

Shomari Hunter, 30, of and Windfred Weaver, 38, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Grant, 30, of Navarre, Fla., and Yzabel Enriquez Rivera, 22, of North Little Rock.

Aaron Slater, 40, and Aerial Parish, 41, both of Maumelle.

Nathaniel Gibson, 21, and Reagan Boggs, 18, both of North Little Rock.

Michael Sadler, 63, and Deborah Sadler, 70, both of Mabelvale.

Ricardo Gomez Miranda, 24, and Lezlie Cruz Hernandez, 22, both of Little Rock.

Bradley West, 58, and Malissa Brock, 39, both of Cabot.

Divorces

FILED

23-3997. Malikia Meadows v. Julian Meadows.

23-3998. Rory Rodriguez v. Nakai Rodriguez.

23-4003. Bradley Pattengale v. Morgan Cooper.

23-4004. Kathie Insalaco v. Vincent Insalaco III.

23-4005. Lois Davey v. Daniel Davey.

23-4006. Kenya Woods-Washington v. Frederic Washington.

23-4007. Mary Hall v. Michael Conrad.

GRANTED

23-3518. Amer Amer v. Jasmine Amer.

23-464. James Pritchard v. Ahinawake Pritchard.

23-3220. James Hughes v. Andrea Hughes.

23-3571. Ashley Gleason v. Dakota Stover.

23-3607. Clayton Blackstock v. Sherry Ryan.