Deadlines set in “Bigo” Barnett appeal

A briefing schedule has been set in the Capitol-riot appeal case of Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette.

Barnett’s brief is due Feb. 20, followed by the government’s brief on March 21, and Barnett’s reply brief on April 11.

That’s according to an order filed Tuesday by the clerk of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“Parties are strongly encouraged to hand deliver the paper copies of their briefs to the Clerk’s office on the date due,” according to the order. “Filing by mail could delay the processing of the brief.”

“You will be notified by separate order of the date and time of oral argument,” according to a notice to attorneys included in the filing.

In January, after an eight-day trial with 16 witnesses, a federal court jury in the District of Columbia found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him — four felonies and four misdemeanors.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon — a stun gun — into the Capitol during the riot.

The jury also found Barnett guilty of interfering with a police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

Barnett was sentenced in May to serve 4.5 years in prison. He self surrendered Aug. 1 to begin serving his term at a low-security federal prison in Oakdale, La.

According to the federal Bureau of Prisons website, Barnett, 63, has a scheduled release date of Jan. 13, 2027.

Barnett received credit for almost four months served in 2021 in the District of Columbia jail, and the projected release date also reflects the maximum of “good conduct” credit he can receive under the First Step Act of 2018, which amended 18 U.S.C. § 3624(b) so federal inmates can earn up to 54 days of good time credit for every year of their imposed sentence rather than for every year of their sentence served.