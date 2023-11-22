EDITORIAL: November 22nd

Here is a bulletin from CBS News: in Dallas, Texas, three shots were fired at President Kennedy's motorcade in downtown Dallas. The first reports say that President Kennedy has been seriously wounded by this shooting.
--Walter
Editorial
The original ‘Where Were You?’ day
Today at 3:21 a.m.
