ENTERTAINMENT: Quartet plays Zimmer; ‘Wheel LIVE!’ tour coming





MUSIC

The Listeso String Quartet performs another "Candlelight" concert -- "Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer" -- 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday in the William Grant Still Ballroom at Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

Illuminated by hundreds, if not thousands, of candles, the tentative program for the 60-minute performance will include movie music by Zimmer, including "Time" from "Inception," "This Land" from "The Lion King," "Zooster's Breakout" from "Madagascar," "Supermarine" from "Dunkirk," "Honor" from "The Pacific," "A Dark Knight" from "The Dark Knight," "Cornfield Chase" from "Interstellar," "Discombobulate" from "Sherlock Holmes" and suites from "Wonder Woman," "Dune," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Gladiator."

Tickets are $29-$52. Doors open one hour before start time and late entry is not permitted. Attendees must be at least 8 years old and an adult must accompany anyone under 16. Visit everup.com/m/138346.

ETC.

Ozark Holidays Craft Show

The Craft Village at Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1302 Park Ave., Mountain View, will sell handcrafted items at its Ozark Holidays Craft Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Artisans will set up in their workshops; guest craftspeople will be located throughout the village. Shops include the Village Apothecary (soaps, lotions, salves, etc.); Widmer's Jewelry Shop; Crossed Arrows Trading Co. Leather Works; Turkey Creek Creations Stained Glass; Scrap Happy Quilting: Perry/Munn Pottery; Stonethrower Forge Handmade Knives; Copper Colorists Flame Painted Copper; the Old Time Print Shop; Rock, Paper, Scissors; Ozark Iron Blacksmithing; Woodcarving & Whittling; and Fiber Arts. The Heirloom Kitchen will be serving breakfast and lunch, as well as its signature scones and ginger crinkle cookies. Village entrance is through the gates below the Visitor Center or below the Ozark Highlands Theater. Parking is available next to the gates. Admission is free. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.

TICKETS

'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!'

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" -- billed as "a theatrical experience" based on the TV game show -- makes two top-of-2024 tour stops in the immediate area:

◼️ 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Perot Theatre, 221 Main St., Texarkana. $42-$82. Visit tinyurl.com/4tsff6ws.

◼️ 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. $24.95 to $79.95. Visit ticketmaster.com.

VIP packages include early access, premier seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

For the live stage show, guests are selected randomly from the audience to go up on stage and call consonants, buy vowels and solve puzzles to win prizes, including trips or up to $10,000 in cash.

TV hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not be on the tour; hosts will be announced at a later date. See the complete tour schedule at wheeloffortunelive.com.







