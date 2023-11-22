Follow live: Hogs face Stanford in Battle 4 Atlantis

7:33, 1H - Stanford 13, Arkansas 11

The Razorbacks are struggling mightily from the field. They are 4 of 19 as a team, 1 of 5 from deep and 1 of 7 on layups.

Arkansas has 5 buckets on 23 possessions so far.

It is 1 of its last 13 from the floor and Stanford is 1 of its last 7.

Eric Musselman basically just told his team in the under-8 timeout huddle to toughen up.

11:54, 1H - Stanford 9, Arkansas 7

A Tramon Mark jumper in the midrange was all the offense for the Razorbacks between stoppages in play.

Arkansas has missed 5 straight shots since the Mark hit. The Razorbacks are 3 of 11 from the field and have 4 turnovers.

Arkansas has not scored in 3:21.

Eric Musselman has not been pleased with the giveaways early on.

Stanford is 4 of 9 from the field with 4 turnovers as well. Razorbacks ball out of the break after a Cardinal air ball from deep.

15:44, 1H - Arkansas 5, Stanford 4

Trevon Brazile and Makhi Mitchell have the Razorbacks' two buckets so far.

Brazile knocked down a three from the top of the key just before the first media timeout, and Mitchell opened the scoring with an offensive rebound and a layup.

Arkansas did not look great offensively in that first stretch of play. The Razorbacks shot 2 of 5 and turned the ball over 3 times.

Chandler Lawson and Khalif Battle will be on the floor when play resumes.

Stanford center Maxime Raynaud has 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 turnovers so far.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Jeremiah Davenport, Trevon Brazile and Makhi Mitchell

Tipoff time is set for 7:02 p.m. Central.

Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham (back) did not travel with the team.

It is the first start of the season for this group and the third lineup combination used by Eric Musselman in five games.

Arkansas is coming off its first loss of the season last Friday against UNC-Greensboro. The Razorbacks have not lost back-to-back non-conference games since Oklahoma and Hofstra in December 2021.

If Arkansas wins tonight, it will play Memphis on Thursday at 4 p.m. Central on ESPN. It would be the programs' first meeting since Jan. 2, 2003.

With a loss, the Razorbacks would play Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU.

Memphis beat the Wolverines 71-67 in the next to last game of the day.

Stanford's starters: Jared Bynum, Andrej Stojakovic, Michael Jones, Spencer Jones and Maximae Raynaud

The Cardinal beat Eastern Washington 95-70 last Friday in their final game before traveling to The Bahamas. Stojakovic led the team with 18 points, and it finished 12 of 25 from three-point range.

Raynaud, a 7-1 center from Paris, France, is averaging 19.3 points and 9 rebounds per game this season. He has scored 23-plus points in two of Stanford's games, and he had 15 rebounds in the team's opener.

Bynum makes the Cardinal offense go. He has 34 assists this season against 4 turnovers, and has had at least 7 assists in each game.

Michael Jones and Stojakovic are both 9 of 21 beyond the arc in 4 games.