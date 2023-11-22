Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Bentonville

Leanna Wingett, 19, of 2369 John W. Montgomery Circle in Pea Ridge, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Wingett was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

Brianna Strickland, 33, of 21615 Mackey Road in Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Strickland was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Ibrahim Levis, 32, of 2303 W. Oak Parks Place in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Levis was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Dallas Bierman, 27, of 302 E. Franklin St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Bierman was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.