GFPB says thanks

Editor, The Commercial:

Thank you, supporters, volunteers, and partners.

Thank you for supporting the efforts of this election to renew the city's sales tax. We thank you for the countless acts of courage, generosity, and grace that we've witnessed during the campaign.

We would also like to thank The Committee to Keep Going Forward for running a good and clean campaign.

Although disappointed with the outcome, we will continue our commitment to public service by completing projects, helping others, being transparent, and fighting for the ideals and principles to strengthen our community.

Ryan Watley, CEO,

Go Forward Pine Bluff